Some 50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperation

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] World leaders on Thursday called for resilience and cooperation after the pandemic recedes, during a UN videoconference in which the United States, China and Russia did not participate.
About 50 leaders took part in the event on development financing, with...
