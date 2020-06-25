You are here

Some countries using virus curbs to 'silence critics', ex-leaders warn

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 2:21 PM

nz_Cardoso_250668.jpg
For the signatories, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the former president of Brazil, and Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, a fundamental concern is that citizens begin to accept more authoritarian behaviour.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behaviour by governments around the world, posing a growing threat to democracy, hundreds of former prime ministers, presidents, Nobel laureates and lawmakers have warned.

The virus was first identified in the central...

