Some sectors of Australian economy will need additional support: PM Morrison
[SYDNEY] Some sectors of Australia's economy will require additional stimulus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.
To prevent a prolonged economic depression triggered by Covid-19, Australia's government and central bank has pledged to spend A$250 billion (S$235 billion).
Much of Australia's stimulus is expected to expire in September, but Mr Morrison said some additional support may be needed.
REUTERS
