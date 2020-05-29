Some sectors of Australian economy will need additional support: PM Morrison

Some sectors of Australia's economy will require additional stimulus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

[SYDNEY] Some sectors of Australia's economy will require additional stimulus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

To prevent a prolonged economic depression triggered by Covid-19, Australia's government and central bank has pledged to spend A$250 billion (S$235 billion).

Much of Australia's stimulus is expected to expire in September, but Mr Morrison said some additional support may be needed.

