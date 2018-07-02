South Korea President Moon Jae In to visit Singapore, India next week

Mr Moon will meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to the presidential office spokesman.

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae In will make a state visit to Singapore from July 11 to 13, the presidential Blue House said on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The state visit will be the first of its kind since Mr Moon took office in May 2017.

"Through his meeting with the president of Singapore and talks with the prime minister, President Moon will evaluate the result of cooperation between the two countries so far and discuss ways to enable future-oriented cooperation between the two countries based on such progress," the spokesman said.

Mr Moon is scheduled to give a speech in Singapore on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region, Reuters reported.

Mr Moon's trip to Singapore follows his two historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, held on April 27 and May 26, as well as the meeting between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

"The President plans to explain the country's vision and policy for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace, as well as its New Southern Policy that seeks to upgrade the country's cooperation with the Association of South-east Asian Nations," the Blue House spokesman said.

The trip will follow a state visit to India from July 8 to 11, where he is slated to hold a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, Reuters said.

Having been invited by Mr Modi, Mr Moon will also meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on his first visit to the country, according to a Blue House statement.

The presidential office also added that India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well. South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

THE STRAITS TIMES