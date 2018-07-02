You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea President Moon Jae In to visit Singapore, India next week

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 1:21 PM

doc70tyzhla8bc4vmof1pa_doc70s0fd2q30nh7zpumzn.jpg
Mr Moon will meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to the presidential office spokesman.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae In will make a state visit to Singapore from July 11 to 13, the presidential Blue House said on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The state visit will be the first of its kind since Mr Moon took office in May 2017.

Mr Moon will meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to the presidential office spokesman.

"Through his meeting with the president of Singapore and talks with the prime minister, President Moon will evaluate the result of cooperation between the two countries so far and discuss ways to enable future-oriented cooperation between the two countries based on such progress," the spokesman said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Moon is scheduled to give a speech in Singapore on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region, Reuters reported.

Mr Moon's trip to Singapore follows his two historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, held on April 27 and May 26, as well as the meeting between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

"The President plans to explain the country's vision and policy for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace, as well as its New Southern Policy that seeks to upgrade the country's cooperation with the Association of South-east Asian Nations," the Blue House spokesman said.

The trip will follow a state visit to India from July 8 to 11, where he is slated to hold a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, Reuters said.

Having been invited by Mr Modi, Mr Moon will also meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on his first visit to the country, according to a Blue House statement.

The presidential office also added that India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well. South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Ex-Malaysia DPM Zahid arrives for questioning by anti-corruption commission

Brexit bankers risk life on the edge as Luxembourg fills up

Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers slips from recent high

China June manufacturing sector growth ebbs as export orders shrink: Caixin PMI

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

Trump's trade war arrives in the data as China awaits tariffs

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
3 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
4 PropNex's IPO public tranche subscribed 24.6 times
5 Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: PropNex, Vard Holdings, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening