South Korea reports 516 new cases of Covid-19, bringing total to 5,328

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 516 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in infections prompted the country's president to declare a "war" on the fast-spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea's total to 5,328, with 34 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy. REUTERS