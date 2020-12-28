You are here

South Korea reports first variant of coronavirus found in the UK: KDCA

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:05 AM

rk_south-korea_281220.jpg
South Korea reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

REUTERS

