You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea to end intel-sharing pact with Japan as planned

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 12:54 PM

rk_KangKyungWha_091119.jpg
The report followed Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's comments at parliament earlier in the day, where she said the decision "disappointed" the US, and Seoul would reconsider the termination of the pact if Japan cancels its July move to restrict exports to South Korea.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea reiterated its plans to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a symbolic deal between the two major US allies.

"Our position on the termination of GSOMIA hasn't changed," according to a presidential Blue House official who declined to be identified, confirming the Nov 23 termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement signed three years ago.

"We don't think the termination would weaken the alliance with the US."

The report followed Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's comments at parliament earlier in the day, where she said the decision "disappointed" the US, and Seoul would reconsider the termination of the pact if Japan cancels its July move to restrict exports to South Korea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Relations between the two US allies have soured to the worst level in decades since the South Korean Supreme Court ordered a Japanese company to compensate former Korean workers conscripted during the 1910-1945 colonial times.

SEE ALSO

South Korean fighter jet conducts patrol flight over island disputed by Japan

Japan, which says all such claims were settled under a 1965 treaty, responded with tighter checks on exports to South Korea, citing national security concerns. Seoul has also stripped its neighbour from a list of trusted export destinations.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Two dead, at least 150 homes lost in Australia bushfires

China factory gate prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-year high

Twitter spy case highlights risks for big tech platforms

Chinese inflation hits highest rate since 2012

Pompeo slams Iran 'intimidation' of IAEA inspector as 'outrageous'

Bloomberg files papers paving way for US presidential bid

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Two dead, at least 150 homes lost in Australia bushfires

[FORSTER, Australia] Catastrophic bushfires have killed at least two people and forced thousands from their homes in...

Nov 9, 2019 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

China factory gate prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-year high

[BEIJING] China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, as the manufacturing sector...

Nov 9, 2019 12:04 PM
Technology

Instagram test of hiding 'likes' spreading to US

[SAN FRANCISCO] Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo...

Nov 9, 2019 12:03 PM
Government & Economy

Twitter spy case highlights risks for big tech platforms

[WASHINGTON] The allegations of spying by former Twitter employees for Saudi Arabia underscore the risks for Silicon...

Nov 9, 2019 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese inflation hits highest rate since 2012

[BEIJING] China's consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost eight years in October driven by a spike in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly