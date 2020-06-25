You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 12:25 AM

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, the WTO said on Wednesday.

Ms Yoo is the fifth candidate officially in the race to replace Brazilian career diplomat Robert Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early on August 31.

The nominations window closes on July 8.

The procedure for appointing the WTO director-general is a process of elimination carried out in consultation with members.

Ms Yoo became South Korea's first female trade minister in March last year after a career in trade diplomacy and foreign affairs.

SEE ALSO

US, Brazil protest Thailand's pesticide ban over impact on wheat, soy exports

"She is a skilful negotiator with deep knowledge and insights into the details of various areas of trade agreements," said a biography released by the WTO.

"The WTO is at a critical juncture. Minister Yoo will bring her experience and skills to the membership and help drive reforms in the institution."

The four other candidates running so far are Mexico's former WTO deputy director-general Jesus Seade Kuri, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Egyptian diplomat Hamid Mamdou and former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovschi.

Media reports have linked several Europeans to the vacancy, with EU trade chief Phil Hogan saying earlier this month he was considering his options.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea

IMF predicts deeper global downturn even as economies reopen

Australia scrambles to prevent second Covid-19 wave after first death in a month

Biden leads Trump by 14 points in New York Times/Siena poll

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major...

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

Jun 24, 2020 11:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wells Fargo signs multi-year contracts with Shell for clean energy

[NEW YORK] US lender Wells Fargo said on Wednesday it had signed multi-year purchase agreements for renewable energy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.