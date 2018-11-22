You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korean workers in nationwide strike over labour policies

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181122_NAHSTRIKE22PAVD_3624145.jpg
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions attending a rally calling for pro-labour reform near the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov 21.
PHOTO: AFP

Seoul

TENS of thousands of workers launched a half-day strike across South Korea on Wednesday, accusing the government of rolling back pro-labour policies in the face of deepening economic woes. Some 40,000 of those who put down tools - including some in the vehicle industry - rallied in Seoul and 13 other cities, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major labour umbrella group, said. An AFP journalist in the capital said that a crowd of around 10,000 workers gathered outside the country's parliament wearing red headbands, chanting slogans and waving banners, as hundreds of riot police took positions nearby.

The KCTU estimated that 160,000 affiliated workers would join the walkout nationwide.

A government move to introduce greater flexibility to the country's maximum 52-hour work week - to adjust to fluctuations in demand - has particularly angered workers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They are also calling for liberal President Moon Jae-in's government to deliver on election promises to raise the minimum wage from 7,530 won (S$9.15) to 10,000 won by 2020.

Earlier this month, Mr Moon sacked his top two economic officials, as the world's 11th-largest economy struggles with slowing growth, rising unemployment and persistent income gaps.

These difficulties have hit the president's approval ratings, now at 52 per cent - a drop of 13 percentage points over five weeks, according to Gallup Korea. AFP

Government & Economy

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Italy still defiant as EU moves towards imposing fines over its budget

Singapore and Kazakhstan ink bilateral investment treaty

Global growth heading towards difficult soft landing: OECD

Bank of Japan mulls complex factors as policy tweaks lurk

Trump calls Fed a 'problem', says he wants lower interest rates

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening