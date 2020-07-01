You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon calls for US-North Korea summit before US election

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 3:23 PM

ym-mji-010720.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the US presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the US presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore, raising hopes of an agreement to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons programme. But their second summit, in 2019 in Vietnam, fell apart when Mr Trump rejected Mr Kim's offer to dismantle North Korea's main nuclear facility in return for lifting some economic sanctions.

Mr Moon made the remarks during a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday, saying another summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim would help resume the stalled nuclear negotiations, an official at Mr Moon's office told reporters.

"I believe there's a need for North Korea and the United States to try dialogue one more time before the US presidential election," the official quoted Mr Moon as saying.

"The issues of nuclear programmes and sanctions will ultimately have to be resolved through North Korea-US talks."

SEE ALSO

South Korea's June factory activity shrinks for sixth month: PMI

Mr Moon's office had conveyed such views to Washington and the officials there are making efforts, the official said.

Mr Moon's comments came days after US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who led working-level negotiations with North Koreans, said there is still time for both sides to re-engage and "make substantial progress".

Mr Biegun, however, said an in-person summit would be difficult before the November election, citing the coronavirus pandemic which has all but wiped the world's diplomatic calendar clean.

"I think it's probably unlikely between now and the US election, as we see events being cancelled around the world," Mr Biegun told a virtual seminar hosted by the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum on Monday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to announce curbs on US media: Global Times editor

Automatic recount if difference in votes is 2% or less; special voting hour for those serving stay-home notice

Japan's consumer mood improves in June but outlook uncertain

Hong Kong law 'none of your business': China to foreign critics

Australia to lock down 300,000 in Melbourne suburbs after coronavirus spike

Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China passes new security law

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 03:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms near 8-year peak as virus fears grow

[BENGALURU] Gold prices firmed near an eight-year peak on Wednesday, as the metal's safe-haven demand was boosted by...

Jul 1, 2020 03:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu plans to acquire fried food, dough product supplier for S$22m

KOUFU Group has proposed to acquire Deli Asia, Delisnacks, Dough Culture and Dough Heritage for about S$22 million...

Jul 1, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

China to announce curbs on US media: Global Times editor

[BEIJING] China will announce reciprocal curbs on US media outlets in the country, the editor in chief of the Global...

Jul 1, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Automatic recount if difference in votes is 2% or less; special voting hour for those serving stay-home notice

FOR the upcoming General Election on July 10, there will be an automatic recount if the difference in the number of...

Jul 1, 2020 02:45 PM
Garage

Google buys smart glasses startup North

[LOS ANGELES] Google acquired smart glasses startup North to help the internet giant develop what it calls ambient...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.