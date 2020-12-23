You are here

South Korea's Moon under fire for vaccine plans as Covid-19 cases surge

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 3:08 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in faced growing public pressure on Wednesday over his Covid-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country struggled to contain a third wave of the pandemic, reporting its second-highest daily tally of cases.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Domestic media has lambasted the...

