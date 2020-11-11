South Korea's Oct unemployment rate rises; jobs fall at fastest pace in six months

South Korea's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in six months, as the resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic added pressure on businesses.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2 per cent in October, from 3.9 per cent in September, and was the highest since July, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

Data also showed the number of employed people in South Korea was 27.1 million in October, 421,000 fewer than a year earlier, logging the sharpest fall since April when it shrank 476,000.

REUTERS