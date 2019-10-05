You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Spain says will respond with 'strength and clarity' if US confirms tariffs on EU products

Sat, Oct 05, 2019 - 7:24 AM

nz_tariffs_051041.jpg
Spain "rejects fully" the US tariffs on a range of EU products, and while it would prefer a negotiated solution it will press for strong counter measures if the tariffs are confirmed, the acting government said in a statement on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MADRID] Spain "rejects fully" the US tariffs on a range of EU products, and while it would prefer a negotiated solution it will press for strong counter measures if the tariffs are confirmed, the acting government said in a statement on Friday.

"If the US government rejects this offer of dialogue on the part of Spain and the European Union, the Spanish government will react immediately with strength and clarity to defend the interests of our citizens and companies," the government said.

Madrid said it was willing to act as an intermediary in negotiations between the bloc and the US but if this is not successful it will call for the reactivation of tariffs from a 2004 WTO dispute won by the EU, which it says are worth more than 4 billion euros (S$6 billion).

Spain estimates the duties, which the United States said on Wednesday it would slap on products including wine and cheese as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies, will affect around 1 billion euros of exports a year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump sees 'very good chance' of China trade deal, says no link to Biden probe request

Full steam ahead for 5G trials, but factories here still cautious

OECD's proposed tax changes may hit revenue for Singapore

Hong Kong police fire tear gas hours after government imposes emergency laws

Kudlow says Trump team "open-minded" about US-China talks next week

Sri Lankan court dismisses challenge to presidential candidate Rajapaksa's citizenship

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly