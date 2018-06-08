You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Spending pinch, royal wedding give UK shops worst May in 12 years: BDO

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 7:53 AM

BP_royal wedding_080618_44.jpg
British retailers suffered their worst May in 12 years, a survey showed, hit by the distraction of a royal wedding for many shoppers but also underlining the changes in spending patterns that have contributed to a spate of store closures this year.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British retailers suffered their worst May in 12 years, a survey showed, hit by the distraction of a royal wedding for many shoppers but also underlining the changes in spending patterns that have contributed to a spate of store closures this year.

Turnover among retailers dropped 2.2 per cent year-on-year in May after a 3.8 per cent annual drop in April, according to accountancy BDO's monthly High Street Sales Tracker published on Friday.

Shops were "deserted" for their usually busy Saturday trading on May 19 as Britons opted to stay in to watch the marriage of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, BDO said.

While its report differed with a British Retail Consortium survey this week which showed sales values rose strongly in May, it chimed with other signs that Britain's retailers are struggling.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Thursday, House of Fraser said it needed to close 31 stores to survive, in a plan likely to result in as many as 6,000 job losses.

Retailers are shutting shops in the face of competition from online retailers such as Amazon, a squeeze on consumer budgets and a change in Britons' spending habits away from fashion and towards holidays and entertainment.

Wage growth has started to outstrip inflation again, easing some of the pinch for households who have been hit by rising prices for much of the period since the June 2016 Brexit vote.

Still, BDO said this had little effect so far.

"The rise in wages and lower inflation has only had a notional impact on the consumer purse. It has been insufficient to ignite much-needed spending on the high street," Sophie Michael, head of retail and wholesale at BDO, said.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening