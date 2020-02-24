You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Spread of coronavirus confirms WHO fears, say experts

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 6:14 AM

file79ebvnzs3b7n2spt3zv.jpg
The sharp rise in cases and the geographical spread of the coronavirus outside China confirm WHO fears over dealing with the crisis, experts warned Sunday as they appealed for ever greater vigilance.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] The sharp rise in cases and the geographical spread of the coronavirus outside China confirm WHO fears over dealing with the crisis, experts warned Sunday as they appealed for ever greater vigilance.

"There has been a profound shift in the direction that Covid-19 (new coronavirus) is taking over the past 48 hours," said Professor Devi Sridhar, Director of the Global Health Governance Programme at the University of Edinburgh Medical School.

"The WHO and its member state governments now need to be thinking about transitioning from containment to mitigation, ie. reducing the negative impacts of continued transmission," Prof Sridhar warned.

On Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had already sounded the alarm, saying the window to stem the virus was shrinking.

"We are still in a phase where containment is possible... our window of opportunity is narrowing," he warned, adding if countries did not quickly mobilise to counter the virus spread, matters could get "messy."

SEE ALSO

Xi says China facing 'big test' with coronavirus, global impact spreads

He also warned that Africa's poor health infrastructure left it vulnerable to the Covid-19 disease, which has spilled out of China to more than 25 countries.

Those fears have been compounded by three fatalities in recent days in Italy - where some 50,000 people are in lockdown - eight in Iran and six in South Korea.

The WHO has expressed concern at the apparent emergence of cases without a clear epidemiological link to China, where it emerged.

'ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD' 

"It's what we call the passage to community transmission," said Professor Arnaud Fontanet, specialist in epidemiology of emerging diseases at France's Pasteur Institute.

"That renders controlling it much more difficult and presages the risk of its introduction beyond China."

Cases in both Lebanon and Canada appear to have emanated from Iran, for example, while, in Italy, scientists are puzzled that they cannot trace a link between several cases of sufferers with no apparent links to infected persons.

"What is happening in Italy and South Korea and Iran could happen anywhere in the world," said Sridhar.

Nathalie MacDermott, lecturer at King's College London, said "the evolving situation in South Korea, Iran and Italy is very concerning.

"There has been the expectation that some countries might develop person to person transmission of SARS-COV2 following an imported case of infection from an affected country.

"What is concerning is the lack of clear contact with such an individual in initiating clusters in these three countries, and particularly in Iran and Italy."

Ms MacDermott urged all countries to take prompt action "to try and contain these clusters before there is dissemination to large proportions of the population."

"I think this is a new phase" in the propagation of the virus as new chains of transmission emerge from previously undetected cases, says Eric D'Ortenzio, epidemiologist at France's Inserm medical research institute.

He likewise urged increased surveillance for any potential emergence of home-grown cases as well as areas known to be already affected by the outbreak.

AFP

Government & Economy

Xi says China facing 'big test' with coronavirus, global impact spreads

Climate change gets first mention in G-20 finance communique of Trump era

Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with US in two weeks: Telegraph

Coronavirus puts 'fragile' global recovery at risk: IMF to G-20

Canada warns indigenous rail blockades could cripple economy

Sanders would 'absolutely' use US military if needed

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Xi says China facing 'big test' with coronavirus, global impact spreads

[BEIJING] China's leader said on Sunday the new-coronavirus epidemic is the communist country's largest-ever public...

Feb 24, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Climate change gets first mention in G-20 finance communique of Trump era

[RIYADH] Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G-20) on Sunday referenced climate change in their...

Feb 24, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with US in two weeks: Telegraph

[BENGALURU] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to begin trade talks with the United States within the...

Feb 24, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus puts 'fragile' global recovery at risk: IMF to G-20

[RIYADH] The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the IMF...

Feb 24, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Canada warns indigenous rail blockades could cripple economy

[MONTREAL] The Canadian government warned on Sunday that indigenous protests that have blocked rail lines for more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly