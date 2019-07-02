You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka police chief, ex defence chief arrested over Easter attacks failures

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:13 PM

doc761op2h2mnlmwxto7a7_doc7534edow35191c7b3cu.jpg
Pujith Jayasundara, currently on compulsory leave, is the most senior police official to be arrested in the 152-year history of the force, which was established by British colonial rulers in 1867.
AFP

[COLOMBO] Sri Lankan police arrested their top commander and a former defence chief Tuesday over alleged failures to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 258 people, spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The arrests came a day after the chief state prosecutor said the alleged negligence of the two senior officials amounted to "grave crimes against humanity", and they should also face murder charges.

Pujith Jayasundara, currently on compulsory leave, is the most senior police official to be arrested in the 152-year history of the force, which was established by British colonial rulers in 1867.

Both Mr Jayasundara and former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando were undergoing treatment at two separate hospitals when they were taken into custody by plain-clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, Mr Gunasekera said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They will remain in hospital, but detectives will formally report their arrest to a magistrate to decide what further action should be taken.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera, the chief state prosecutor, said Monday that the two men failed to act on advance warnings of the deadly Easter Sunday attacks, which were blamed on a local jihadi group.

They should be brought before a magistrate for their "criminal negligence" Mr de Livera said in a letter to the acting police chief Chandana Wickramaratne.

"Their negligence amounts to what is known under international law to be grave crimes against humanity," he wrote.

Another nine senior police officers have been named by the attorney-general as suspects who should be prosecuted for their role in the security lapses.

Indian intelligence officials said they shared information about the targets of the Easter Sunday attacks - gleaned from a jihadist in Indian custody --but Sri Lankan authorities failed to take the threats seriously.

The first Indian warning was given on April 4, more than two-and-a-half weeks before the April 21 bombings, which were later claimed by the Islamic State Group.

Local Muslim groups also alerted both police and intelligence units to a potential threat posed by radical cleric Zahran Hashim, who led the suicide bombings.

Jayasundara and Fernando have previously testified before a parliamentary inquiry, where they accused President Maithripala Sirisena of failing to follow established protocols in assessing threats to national security.

They also alleged that Mr Sirisena - who is also minister of defence as well as law and order - did not take the threats seriously.

Mr Sirisena, who insists he had no warning of the attacks, has objected to the parliamentary investigation and ordered police not to co-operate.

Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since the attack.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australian government poised to secure A$158b tax cut plan

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Hong Kong is not China': Protests pose major test for Xi

Rich get richer, everyone else not so much in record US expansion

UK weighs mandatory climate reporting in green finance push

Returning Singaporean children can apply to take school placement tests from July 3

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Must Read

Image 1_Funan retail leasing ahead of 28 Jun.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore sees jump in M&A value for H1 at US$17.1b; S-E Asia bucks downtrend

doc761m45dwbzm1296nwne8_doc75ue9r20ssmw8ihseuq.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening