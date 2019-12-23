You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Stalled talks with US not good for N Korea, S Korea tells China

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 3:08 PM

[BEIJING] Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the US to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North's nuclear programme and establish lasting peace.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first.

On Saturday, state media said the US would "pay dearly" for taking issue with the North's human rights record and said Washington's "malicious words" would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Moon told Mr Xi that he highly appreciated China having played an important role on the Korean issue, Mr Moon's office said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Misery looms over top coal shippers as China to buy less in 2020

"The recent situation where dialogue between North Korea and the United States was suspended and tension has been rising on the peninsula is never beneficial for not just our two countries but also North Korea," Mr Moon said.

"I hope that we work together more closely so that this rare opportunity will bear fruit."

Mr Xi told Mr Moon that China supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea and inject new impetus into promoting peace talks, state television reported.

China and South Korea both advocate that the Korean peninsula issue be resolved through dialogue and consultation and are a "firm force for maintaining stability and promoting talks", the report paraphrased Mr Xi as saying.

Mr Moon is visiting China for a trilateral meeting between him, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Mr Abe is due to meet Mr Xi in Beijing later in the day before he also heads to Chengdu.

Though various economic matters will also be on the agenda - as well as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo - North Korea appears likely to dominate the agenda.

US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing last week, following similar meeting in South Korea and Japan days earlier, as diplomats make last-ditch attempts to prevent new confrontation.

Beijing, jointly with Russia, proposed last week that the United Nations Security Council lift some sanctions in what it calls an attempt to break the current deadlock and seek to build support.

But it's unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break ranks from Washington, which has made its opposition clear and can veto any resolution.

Though South Korea sees China as instrumental in reviving negotiations, it has so far sidestepped questions on whether it supports the new proposal by Beijing and Moscow. Japan, which has historically been a staunch supporter of sanctions against North Korea, has also refrained from commenting on the proposal.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs less upbeat, scaling back expansion plans: poll

Bank of Thailand chief says growth outlook 'disappointing'

Singapore headline inflation inches up while core inflation stays flat in November

Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires

China's Xi to meet Japan, S Korea leaders as N Korea tensions rise

Hong Kong braces for protests over Christmas holidays

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia launches B30 biodiesel to cut costs, boost palm oil

[JAKARTA] Indonesia on Monday launched biodiesel containing 30 per cent palm-based fuel, the highest mandatory mix...

Dec 23, 2019 03:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas sells Feb-loading Labuan crude at highest premium in years: sources

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia's state energy company Petronas has sold a cargo of Labuan crude loading in February at the...

Dec 23, 2019 02:54 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower on mining, energy stocks; NZ at all-time high

[BENGALURU] Australian shares declined in thin trade on Monday as mining stocks retreated after a run of strong...

Dec 23, 2019 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges up on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index inched up on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street and sustained positive...

Dec 23, 2019 02:18 PM
Banking & Finance

China's e-yuan will be more cryptic than crypto

[HONG KONG] China may debut the breakout fintech innovation of 2020. Beijing is primed to launch the world's first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly