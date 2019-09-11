STB launches global incentive programme to further boost business tourism

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a global edition of its Inspire incentive programme to attract visitors from the global meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

For the global Singapore Incentives & Rewards (Inspire) programme, STB has partnered 29 local businesses to offer over 60 free leisure activities to qualified MICE groups visiting Singapore.

The activities offered by Inspire cater to small and mid-size groups, and come under four categories - Singapore’s dining, entertainment and nightlife, thematic tours and learning experiences, attraction-based experiences and teambuilding activities.

One such activity includes an event at UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage site, the Botanic Gardens, that lets participants create their own bespoke cocktail using herbs and spices found in Singapore.

Said Melissa Ow, STB's deputy chief executive, said: “Building on the positive reception received for the previous Inspire programme that was offered to corporate groups in South-east Asia and specific regions, the new global Inspire includes markets such as the Americas, North Asia, Oceania and more.”

STB said the global launch of Inspire follows business tourism's strong performance last year. In 2018, Singapore welcomed over 2.9 million BTMICE (business travel and meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions) visitors, a growth of 12.1 per cent from 2017, said STB. In comparison, overall tourism receipts rose 7.2 per cent to reach S$4.68 billion in 2018.

Singapore will host notable events and meetings such as Vidcon Asia, Home Delivery Asia, Deloitte All Hands Meeting and Bentley Systems Year in Infrastructure Conference in 2019.

Over the next two years from 2020 to 2021, it will host other big events such as the International Trademark Association’s 142nd Annual Meeting and Lion Clubs International Convention. They are expected to have 8,000 and 20,000 attendees respectively.

The latter would be the largest association congress ever held here, said STB.

According to the CWT Meeting & Events Trends Report 2019, global demand for meetings and events is expected to increase between 5 to 10 per cent as events are considered a key channel to facilitate face-to-face engagement, discussions, conversations and networking.

MICE groups travelling to Singapore between Sept 10 this year and Dec 31, 2021, can apply for the Inspire programme. These groups should have a minimum of 20 foreign attendees and stay for at least three days in Singapore.

Interested groups should register their interest by March 31, 2021.