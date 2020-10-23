Sunak fires third aid salvo in a month to help ailing British economy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
CHANCELLOR of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak increased the generosity of the UK aid package for businesses hamstrung by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, his third push in less than a month to stop a wave of job losses sweeping across the country.
Mr Sunak increased government...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes