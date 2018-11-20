You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 12:38 PM

[SYDNEY] China has sharply escalated cyberattacks on Australian companies this year in a "constant, significant effort" to steal intellectual property, according to a report published Tuesday.

The investigation by Fairfax Media and commercial broadcaster Channel Nine comes just days after US Vice President Mike Pence accused Beijing at the APEC summit of widespread "intellectual property theft".

The report said China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for "Operation Cloud Hopper", a wave of attacks it said were detected by Canberra and its partners in the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance - the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

An unnamed senior Australian government official told Fairfax the activity was "a constant, significant effort to steal our intellectual property", while other officials expressed frustration that firms and universities were not tightening their security.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cyber experts echoed the government sources, with US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike saying they "noticed a significant increase in attacks in the first six months of this year".

"The activity is mainly from China and it's targeting all sectors. There's no doubt the gloves are off," CrowdStrike vice-president Mike Sentonas told Fairfax.

The alleged attacks took place despite an agreement between Canberra and Beijing last year "not to conduct or support cyber-enabled theft" of intellectual property and other commercial secrets.

Australian government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Western governments have long accused hackers in China of plundering industrial, corporate and military secrets.

Last year, sensitive data about Australia's F-35 stealth fighter and P-8 surveillance aircraft programmes were stolen when a defence subcontractor was hacked with a tool widely used by Chinese cyber criminals.

In 2016, a security breach on the Bureau of Meteorology's system, which has connections to the defence department, was linked, by media, to China.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australian police arrest three over plan to stage 'mass' attack

White House restores CNN journalist's credentials, with warning

Societe Generale fined US$1.3b for US sanctions violations

May wins business support for draft Brexit deal

Saudi king backs son amid furore over Khashoggi murder

Berlin imposes travel ban, arms freeze over Khashoggi killing

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Refinancing risk in Asia to 'remain low and manageable' over next 5 years: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening