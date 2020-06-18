You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan central bank cuts growth outlook, holds fire on rates

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 5:48 PM

ym-tcb-180620.jpg
Taiwan's central bank unexpectedly left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday but further reduced its growth forecast for 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to deal a further blow to the trade-reliant economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank unexpectedly left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday but further reduced its growth forecast for 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to deal a further blow to the trade-reliant economy.

Its decision to stay on hold bucked a rush by global central banks to loosen monetary settings as policymakers scramble to boost growth and financial stability due to crumbling investor sentiment.

Taiwan's central bank left the benchmark discount rate at 1.125 per cent, where it has stood since March when it lowered the rate to a historic low.

The median forecast of 16 economists in a Reuters poll was for the discount rate to be cut to 1 per cent.

The central bank said that it had cut its full-year economic growth outlook to 1.52 per cent from 1.92 per cent forecast in March, saying the virus outbreak could curb Taiwan's exports, but that there were signs of economic recovery.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia central bank makes year's 3rd rate cut, trims GDP outlook

"Although the global economy still faces many uncertainties, the domestic economy is likely to recover mildly, supported by domestic demand," it said in a statement.

The central bank said it expects growth in the second half to be stronger than the first half, thanks to the government's stimulus programme and continuous capital investment in the semiconductor sector.

While Taiwan has largely shaken off the pandemic with just five active coronavirus cases, the outbreak has hurt the job market and consumption, pushing the government to roll out a T$1.05 trillion (S$49.33 billion) stimulus package to help soften the impact.

Exports in May fell for a third straight month due to slowing global demand, with the government "cautious" about the outlook for Taiwan's manufacturers, a key part of the global supply chain for tech heavyweights such as Apple. The central bank also lowered its 2020 core inflation forecast to 0.36 per cent, down from 0.55 per cent forecast in March.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

MPS to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

Indonesia central bank makes year's 3rd rate cut, trims GDP outlook

Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens

Beijing residents rush to coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 05:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard shares plunge 50% as it delays results again

[BERLIN] German payments company Wirecard again delayed the publication of its 2019 annual report on Thursday,...

Jun 18, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.41...

Jun 18, 2020 05:22 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC branches to fully reopen over next two weeks

OCBC Bank will reopen all branches over the next two weeks, as Singapore continues to ease Covid-19-related...

Jun 18, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

[BERLIN] The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weakness of the European Union (EU) and Germany will use its...

Jun 18, 2020 04:51 PM
Transport

MPS to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

MARITIME and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Thursday said it will accord priority to Singapore-registered...

UPDATED 25 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.