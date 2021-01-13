You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan central bank seeks 'moral persuasion' to slow currency surge: sources

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 3:13 PM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank has asked custodian banks involved in foreign exchange transactions to exercise restraint in trades as it seeks to rein in the soaring local currency through "moral persuasion", four sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The Taiwan dollar's 5.6 per cent gain against the greenback last year was among the strongest in Asia and its rise extended it to a fresh 23-1/2-year high of 27.944 per dollar last week.

It is up nearly 2 per cent this year.

The currency's strength has vexed the government as it makes the exports of its manufacturing economy less competitive. At the same time, authorities are wary of intervening too heavily in the foreign exchange market and being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States, the Chinese-claimed island's most important backer.

Last month, the US Treasury added Taiwan to a "monitoring list" of countries whose currency practices had caused concern, the first time the island has appeared on the list since 2017.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters that the central bank has met the banks to express their "hope" that their customers spread out their foreign exchange sales.

"They must be spread out," one of the sources said.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Another source said the central bank hopes that this will help alleviate the pressure on sales of US dollars.

"The big boss has begun their moral persuasion," the source said, referring to the central bank.

The central bank has also sent inspectors to domestic banks to investigate whether exporters are speculating in foreign currency, sources previously told Reuters.

Taiwan's trade-dependent economy has rebounded strongly from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, benefitting from global demand for its tech goods as the outbreak forces millions to work and study from home around the world.

Exports last year rose 4.9 per cent compared with 2019, to US$345.28 billion, a record high by value for a single year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur committed to keep supplies flowing across Causeway

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

UK businesses grapple with Brexit border fallout

Walmart, Disney suspend contributions to US lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 03:04 PM
Life & Culture

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

[SYDNEY] Australia's adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a...

Jan 13, 2021 02:50 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC grooms top bankers for make-or-break push into China

[SINGAPORE] As HSBC Holdings pins its future on China, Europe's largest bank is grooming a set of well-connected...

Jan 13, 2021 02:42 PM
Technology

Lenovo works with CICC on 10b yuan Shanghai listing

[SHANGHAI] Lenovo Group is working with China International Capital Corp to prepare for its planned listing in...

Jan 13, 2021 02:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: AmBank maintains 'hold' on glovemakers; CGS-CIMB retains 'add'

AMINVESTMENT Bank (AmBank) has maintained its "neutral" stance on the glove sector, citing that valuations for glove...

Jan 13, 2021 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher led by tech shares

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday led by rallies in chip-linked and other tech shares on hopes of sound...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Brokers' take: AmBank maintains 'hold' on glovemakers; CGS-CIMB retains 'add'

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

Aspen's glovemaking unit secures US$100m in sales for 2021

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur committed to keep supplies flowing across Causeway

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for