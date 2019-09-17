You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan cuts ties with Solomon Islands after China switch

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Taipei

TAIWAN severed ties with the Solomon Islands on Monday after learning the Pacific nation was switching diplomatic recognition to China, as Taipei accused Beijing of using "dollar diplomacy" to buy off its few remaining allies.

The switch is a major coup for Beijing just weeks before it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

And it leaves Taiwan more isolated than ever with just 16 nations left that recognise it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taipei had learnt that the Cabinet of Solomons' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had made the decision to recognise Beijing earlier Monday.

"The government hereby declares the termination of diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands with immediate effect," Mr Wu said, adding Taiwanese diplomats were being withdrawn from Honiara and that Solomons envoys would be expected to do the same.

"The government of China has once again resorted to dollar diplomacy and false promises of large amounts of foreign assistance to buy off a small number of politicians," he added.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said she felt "strong regret and condemnation" over the decision.

Mr Sogavare, who governs through a coalition after an April election, had been under intense pressure from parliamentary colleagues who saw little benefit in staying with the shrinking band of nations that officially recognise Taipei.

He had publicly said China was seen as more likely to provide significant infrastructure funding to the impoverished nation, where less than 50 per cent of the population have access to electricity.

Mr Sogavare also said switching to China would give the Solomons greater leverage over traditional regional powers, citing Fiji, which shrugged off sanctions imposed by Australia and New Zealand following a 2006 military coup by boosting relations with China.

Taiwan has been a de facto sovereign nation since the end of a civil war in 1949, but China still views the island as its territory and has vowed to seize it - by force if necessary.

Over the decades, as China's economic and military power has grown, most countries, including the United States and most Western nations, switched recognition to Beijing.

In the last decade, only a handful of nations remained loyal to Taiwan, largely in Latin America and the Pacific.

But Beijing stepped up its campaign to diplomatically isolate Taiwan after Ms Tsai's 2016 landslide election win because she hails from a party that refuses to recognise the idea that the island is part of "one China".

It has also ramped up military drills and squeezed the island economically. AFP

Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

Singapore clings on to third place in FX trading race, survey finds

China's economy slows further in August as trade war bites

Ensign beefing up staff as it grows its cybersecurity business

Still no viable Brexit proposals from the UK after talks: EU

Moody's joins Fitch in downgrading HK rating

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

Sep 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore clings on to third place in FX trading race, survey finds

Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly