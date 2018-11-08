You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan navy adds two new warships as China tensions grow

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 12:51 PM

BP_Tsai Ing-wen_081118_43.jpg
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Thursday that the island would not "concede one step" in defending itself as she inaugurated two frigates bought from the United States aimed at boosting Taipei's naval capabilities against China.
PHOTO: AFP

[KAOHSIUNG] Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Thursday that the island would not "concede one step" in defending itself as she inaugurated two frigates bought from the United States aimed at boosting Taipei's naval capabilities against China.

Rival China has upped military drills including a live fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait in April, declaring its willingness to confront the island's "independence forces".

Beijing still claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary, even though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949 after a civil war.

China has also been incensed by recent warming ties between Washington and Taipei, including the US State Department's approval of a preliminary licence to sell submarine technology to the island.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two Perry-class guided missile frigates were officially commissioned in a ceremony at Zuoying base in southern Kaohsiung city.

"We want to send a clear and firm message from Taiwanese people to the international community that we will not concede one step in defending... Taiwan and protecting our free and democratic way of life," Tsai said after inspecting the ships.

China's "military actions in the region not only attempt to weaken Taiwan's sovereignty but will also damage regional peace and stability," Tsai warned Thursday.

She vowed to continue enhancing the navy's capabilities as part of the military's goal to maintain what it calls "solid defence and multi-layered deterrence" to guard the island.

Navy chief of staff Vice Admiral Lee Chung-hsiao had said previously the warships' anti-submarine capabilities are more advanced than the island's existing eight Cheng Kung-class frigates and could have "deterrent effects" against China's submarines.

The ships will be deployed to patrol the Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway that separates the island and China, according to the navy.

Beijing has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan since Tsai took office two years ago, as her government refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China", unlike the government of her Beijing-friendly predecessor.

In September, Washington irked Beijing when it announced plans to sell Taiwan US$330 million in spare parts for several aircraft.

Washington remains Taipei's most powerful unofficial ally and its main arms supplier despite switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Built in the 1980s, the two frigates were originally named USS Taylor and USS Gary and were part of a US$1.8 billion US arms deal to Taiwan announced in 2015 under the administration of US president Barack Obama.

They have been renamed Ming Chuan and Feng Chia.

According to Taiwan's navy, the warships have "high mobility, high sea resistance and low noise" and are fitted with the SQR-19 sonar system currently used by US navy.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bangladesh general election set for Dec 23

IMF warns Italy should cut deficit, debt while growth still above potential

Saudi rule change may bar Israeli muslims from Mecca pilgrimage

Saudi makes US$1b bid for partnership with South Africa defence group Denel

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trade tensions may have led to slower payments by local SMEs: DP Info

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening