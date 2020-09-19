You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan pledges deeper US ties as Chinese jets harry island

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 12:46 PM

nz_tsaikrachchang_190945.jpg
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged deeper ties with the US at a dinner for a visiting senior State Department official, on the same day China sent 18 fighter jets to harry the island to express its anger at the trip.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO / TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged deeper ties with the US at a dinner for a visiting senior State Department official, on the same day China sent 18 fighter jets to harry the island to express its anger at the trip.

China had earlier on Friday announced combat drills and denounced what it called collusion between the island, which it claims as part of its territory, and the US. Taiwan scrambled its air force in response.

US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach arrived in Taipei on Thursday for a three-day visit, the most senior State Department official to come to Taiwan in four decades.

Hosting a dinner for Mr Krach and his team at her official residence, Ms Tsai thanked him for coming to attend Saturday's memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui, the father of Taiwan's democracy, the presidential office said in a statement late Friday.

"I hope that Taiwan and the United States continue to work together to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Indo-Pacific, positively impacting the region," it cited Ms Tsai as saying.

SEE ALSO

US says UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed Saturday. What does that mean?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Taiwan-US relations have made substantive progress in recent years, "with increasingly close interaction", she added.

"I hope that we are able to engage on even more issues and expand our bilateral cooperation, enhancing our relationship as trusted partners and building a solid foundation for the future."

Taiwan is committed to deepening economic cooperation with the US, Ms Tsai said.

The statement made no mention of the Chinese drills.

Taiwan has been angling to sign a free trade deal with the US, and has been keen to show Washington the economic benefits Taiwan can bring it.

In May, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said it plans to build a US$12 billion factory in Arizona in an apparent win for the Trump administration's efforts to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China.

TSMC's retired founder Morris Chang attended Ms Tsai's dinner with Mr Krach, and appeared prominently in pictures of the event put out by the presidential office.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US says UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed Saturday. What does that mean?

TikTok sues Trump administration to block US ban

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

US dollar falls against the yen, sterling dips on Covid worries

Bond market shows US is leading in race to reflate economy

Eurozone yields nudge up, little concern around Italian local elections

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

US says UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed Saturday. What does that mean?

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump's administration says that on Saturday (2000 EDT/0000 GMT Sunday) all United...

Sep 19, 2020 01:54 PM
Government & Economy

TikTok sues Trump administration to block US ban

[WASHINGTON] TikTok asked a federal judge in Washington to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban on the...

Sep 19, 2020 01:50 PM
Government & Economy

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

[BEIJING] China's commerce ministry on Saturday issued rules on its proposed list of "unreliable entities", part of...

Sep 19, 2020 01:45 PM
Garage

Zoox gets driverless car test permit in California, a win for Amazon

[FOSTER CITY] Zoox Inc on Friday received a permit from California state authorities to test its self-driving...

Sep 19, 2020 01:30 PM
Garage

Next Insurance is said to seek US$2.25b value in funding round

[PALO ALTO] Next Insurance is in talks to raise new capital in a round that values the insurance technology startup...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

Lululemon defies brick-and-mortar woes in plan to add stores

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Singapore insurers extend premium-deferment measures

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.