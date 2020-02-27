You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest on coronavirus concerns

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 12:25 PM

nz_taiwan_270261.jpg
Taiwan on Thursday raised its epidemic response level to the highest as it readied a US$2 billion package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TAIPEI] Taiwan on Thursday raised its epidemic response level to the highest as it readied a US$2 billion package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its export-reliant economy.

The move allows the government to tackle the virus outbreak in a much faster manner with more resources across various ministries, the official Central News Agency reported.

Premier Su Tseng-chang announced the decision in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, citing sporadic cases of community transmission on the island, which has seen 32 cases of the coronavirus and one death.

It came days after Taiwan's parliament approved a NT$60 billion (S$2.8 billion) package to soften the impact from the virus on its economy, which includes loans for small businesses, subsidies for hard-hit tour agencies and even vouchers to spend on food in Taiwan's famous night markets.

"As the international epidemic outbreak gets more serious day by day, Taiwan needs to enhance its defence against the virus," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said while overseeing troops tasked with disinfection on Thursday morning.

SEE ALSO

IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' annual meetings in April as coronavirus spreads

"We will integrate all government resources to fight against the threats of the coronavirus."

The island has largely suspended travel and tourism links with China to curb its spread and advised citizens against visiting South Korea.

This week Taiwan passed a bill to penalise people who violate government-mandated home quarantine orders, with those in breach possibly facing a NT$2 million fine or two years in jail.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' annual meetings in April as coronavirus spreads

Dovish board member calls for review of Bank of Japan's policy framework

Australia Q4 capital spending slips, bolsters need for more RBA support

Coronavirus? Trump says be a germophobe like him

South Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, total 1,595

China reports 29 more coronavirus deaths, lowest since January

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 12:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Competition watchdog gives nod to ARA, Logos deal

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has cleared the proposed merger between fund manager...

Feb 27, 2020 12:03 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan names veteran Gori as new Asia Pacific chief executive

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief executive...

Feb 27, 2020 11:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts see strong demand for gloves lifting Riverstone FY20 earnings

RESEARCH houses remain bullish on their FY2020 outlook for Riverstone Holdings, which is set to benefit from strong...

Feb 27, 2020 11:36 AM
Government & Economy

IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' annual meetings in April as coronavirus spreads

[WASHINGTON] Growing concerns inside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank about the spread of...

Feb 27, 2020 11:15 AM
Garage

Singapore biotech firm Veredus launches Covid-19 test kit for hospital, lab use

SINGAPORE-BASED biotech firm Veredus Laboratories on Thursday said its coronavirus test has received provisional...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly