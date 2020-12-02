You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan says economy to rebound; 2021 rate increase depends on situation

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 10:56 AM

rk_taipei_021220.jpg
Taiwan's economic growth this year is expected to be better than originally forecast, but whether an interest rate increase happens in the first half of next year depends on the situation then, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's economic growth this year is expected to be better than originally forecast, but whether an interest rate increase happens in the first half of next year depends on the situation then, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday.

The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate in March to a historic low of 1.125 per cent, and has kept it unchanged at its two subsequent quarterly meetings, with the next one scheduled for Dec 17.

However, taking lawmakers' questions at Parliament, Mr Yang noted that the conditions did not exist to raise interest rates in any other country.

The central bank is to give an update on economic growth forecasts at its next quarterly meeting. It raised its 2020 forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 1.6 per cent in September.

Last month, in a separate forecast, Taiwan's statistics office raised its full-year growth prediction to 2.54 per cent, the slowest in four years but far better than many of its regional peers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working and studying from home during the pandemic. That trend is expected to continue and help underpin a rapid economic recovery in 2021.

The Taiwan dollar has also performed strongly this year, gaining around 5.6 per cent against the greenback even with central bank intervention to steady it, prompting concern that the United States may name Taiwan a currency manipulator.

Mr Yang said Taiwan would have "thorough communication" with the United States on this issue, noting that the island already meets two of three criteria for being on the US monitoring list.

Taiwan's 2019 trade surplus with the United States hit US$23 billion, exceeding an assessment threshold of US$20 billion.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's current account surplus was 10.5 per cent of GDP last year, well above the monitoring threshold of 2 per cent.

Taiwan was last formally labelled a currency manipulator by the United States in December 1992, but was later put on the US Treasury monitoring list in 2016 and 2017.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

Reserve Bank of Australia prepared to boost stimulus if needed: Lowe

New York Federal Reserve's Logan says Fed emergency lending programmes could be revived if needed

Biden calls on US Congress to pass 'robust' relief plan

Members worry EU will bend as Brexit talks run out of road

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

DBS has approved close to 10,000 loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore since the start of March...

Dec 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

SINGAPORE Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer (CEO) Ho Meng Kit is retiring after 10 years in the role...

Dec 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Banking & Finance

JD raises HK$27b in biggest Asia healthcare IPO

[HONG KONG] JD Health International raised HK$27 billion (S$4.66 billion) after pricing Asia's biggest healthcare...

Dec 2, 2020 10:32 AM
Technology

Xiaomi halts Hong Kong trading after record stock placement

[HONG KONG] China's No 2 smartphone maker Xiaomi has suspended trading of its Hong Kong shares after completing the...

Dec 2, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

[SYDNEY] Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures released on Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2%

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for