You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan's main opposition party struggling to pay salaries

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 8:43 PM

file6u1n2g9mz0l17b1bzji3.jpg
Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang said on Friday it is struggling to pay staff a month away from presidential and parliamentary elections, due to an asset freeze previously put in place by the government investigating ill-gotten gains.
AFP

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang said on Friday it is struggling to pay staff a month away from presidential and parliamentary elections, due to an asset freeze previously put in place by the government investigating ill-gotten gains.

"In spite of this, the party centre is still trying its best to assist the presidential and legislative candidates with its limited resources," the Kuomintang said in a statement.

The Kuomintang said it was having to rely on loans to pay salaries, adding that it had yet to be able to pay December salaries, but that it had succeeded in finding people to support its presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu on the campaign trail.

The government committee handling the investigation into ill-gotten assets issued a statement on its Facebook page responding to what it said was "fake information".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said the Kuomintang had income last year of  US$13.74 million that had not been frozen.

SEE ALSO

China holds out carrot ahead of Taiwan election, but few are convinced

"We only handle ill-gotten party assets. Political parties have always been free to use legal income such as party fees, political contributions, and party subsidies," it added.

The elections are set for Jan 11. The Kuomintang's Han is currently running far behind President Tsai Ing-wen in the polls.

The Kuomintang ruled China until it was forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists. When it left, it took all of China's gold reserves and other assets, and it accumulated more when it got to Taiwan.

But under a law passed in 2016 after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won power, most Kuomintang assets have been frozen pending an investigation by the Cabinet-level Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee.

The Kuomintang has frequently complained, describing it as a witch hunt by the DPP, which supports the island's formal independence. China says Taiwan is merely one of its provinces. The Kuomintang favours close ties with China.

The DPP says the committee was established to right historical wrongs for assets the Kuomintang obtained before Taiwan democratised and to level the playing field for all parties. The lifting of martial law by the Kuomintang in 1987 was Taiwan's first major step towards democratisation. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Exorcising ‘ghost workers' saves Nigerian state millions of dollars

Bank Indonesia signals cautious approach to further easing

US lawmakers to settle on articles of impeachment against Trump

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Transport chaos as strike against Macron reforms enters day two

China to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tariffs

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:36 PM
Government & Economy

Exorcising ‘ghost workers' saves Nigerian state millions of dollars

[ABUJA] The Nigerian government saved hundreds of millions of naira by centralising its employee-payment system -...

Dec 6, 2019 08:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra's CEO resigns, stays on as chairman amid board reshuffle

THE chief executive of Catalist-listed building solutions provider Libra Group quit on Friday, according to a...

Dec 6, 2019 08:21 PM
Government & Economy

Bank Indonesia signals cautious approach to further easing

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank has sounded a more cautious tone on interest rates, signaling that the 175 basis...

Dec 6, 2019 08:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat posts Q3 net loss of S$774,000

MAINBOARD-LISTED building company Low Keng Huat (Singapore) sank into the red in its third quarter, as cost of sales...

Dec 6, 2019 08:01 PM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers to settle on articles of impeachment against Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives will focus on Friday on the serious business of deciding...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly