Tan Cheng Bock says plan for new party approved in principle

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 7:00 AM

Former Singapore People's Action Party lawmaker Tan Cheng Bock's application to register his own political party was approved in principle, he said in a Facebook post.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Former Singapore People's Action Party lawmaker Tan Cheng Bock's application to register his own political party was approved in principle, he said in a Facebook post.

The approval is subject to him accepting some amendments made by the government's Registry of Societies to the planned party's constitution, Mr Tan said in the post. His Progress Singapore Party is waiting for the registry's reply after proposing "some minor changes" to the Registry of Societies suggested amendments, he said.

Mr Tan, 78, narrowly lost his bid for the presidency in 2011 to Tony Tan from the ruling People's Action Party.

A call to the Registry of Societies outside of business hours was not immediately answered.

BLOOMBERG

Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 13, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
