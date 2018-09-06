Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore; talent shortage sees many hired from overseas: Linkedin

JOBS in technology that also require management and communication skills are growing the fastest in Singapore but the talent shortage is driving hiring from overseas, a Linkedin report revealed.

According to the report, the top five emerging jobs in Singapore are data scientist, cyber security specialist, user experience designer, head of digital and content specialist.

Linkedin analysed millions of unique, user-input job titles based on common job roles and counted the frequencies of job titles that were held in 2013. It then compared the results to job titles that were held in 2017.

Jobs in data science grew at a rate of 17 times, from 2013 to 2017. Jobs in cyber security grew at a rate of 5.5 times, while jobs in user experience design grew at 3.4 times.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Head of digital and content specialist jobs both grew at a rate of three times.

These roles might all be related to technology, but many require a hybrid set of complementary skills such as management and communication, said Linkedin.

But the report also showed that a significant portion of these jobs are held by talent from overseas.

Since 2017, 21.95 per cent of data scientists on Linkedin in Singapore are from India, followed by France at 13.82 per cent. For cyber security specialists, 19.35 per cent came from India, while 12.9 per cent are from Australia.

Meanwhile, workers from the United States took up 14.29 per cent of user experience designer roles, while 15.69 per cent of head of digital roles were held by people from Australia. Content specialist roles were 14.49 per cent taken up by talent from the United Kingdom.