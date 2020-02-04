You are here

Tech staff optimistic about Singapore’s prospects: SGInnovate study

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 7:52 PM
TECH employees in Singapore are optimistic about their prospects here as they believe the Republic's science and technology industry will remain competitive for the next decade, a study by SGInnovate has found.

Nearly 88 per cent of research and development (R&D) and technical professionals based here believe Singapore will remain competitive as a global science and technology hub in the next 10 years, according to an insights paper published by SGInnovate on Tuesday.

Some 84 per cent feel that pursuing an R&D or technical role in the science and technology industry is rewarding in terms of career prospects and remuneration, the survey said.

Commenting on the findings, Clarence Quek, senior client solutions director at Randstad Singapore, said the survey demonstrates how far Singapore has come in the past decade.

He said: "Singaporeans no longer have to travel far and wide to do impactful work. The ecosystem is created here, we are attracting global organisations to come here."

SGInnovate's study surveyed 150 R&D and technical professionals in the science and technology industry in a bid to learn their perception of the talent pool and the related challenges.

Respondents indicated that the government's clear direction is the top reason why they believe Singapore's science and tech industry will remain competitive.

For that reason, more than a quarter of them believe the government should take the lead in developing local talent, while another 22 per cent believe it should be the national science and technology agencies doing so.

Seven in 10 respondents say the current tech professionals in Singapore's engineering discipline have "high-quality skill sets as well as mindset". This includes attributes such as continuous learning, willingness to experiment and openness to new ideas.

In terms of soft skill sets and entrepreneurial spirit, however, they had a poorer perception, with fewer than half of the respondents believing there is a "high prevalence" of such qualities.

Gone are the days of programmers working in silos and "hiding behind a computer", Mr Quek said. Instead, even for employees with technical skills, hiring managers want to ensure they are open-minded team players who can clearly articulate what they want and can take ownership of their projects.

Future jobs will continue to focus heavily on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, SGInnovate said, and new types of jobs will emerge as ideas and technology converge.

One such role is the geospatial expert, who can combine data and geography. Another is the clinician-scientist, medical doctors who can use research and science to improve treatment.

During an earlier panel discussion, participants discussed at length the opportunities and challenges of reskilling workers.

Poon King Wang, director of the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, said it is useful to think in terms of "shared tasks" to find skills that are translatable across different industries, as this could help people change their mindset about what they are potentially capable of.

Aziza Sheerin, Singapore regional director for tech education firm General Assembly, said it can be very difficult for workers in their 40s and 50s to drop everything and spend three months on reskilling when they have other commitments in life. She suggested that the responsibility should lie with corporates and the government in caring for people who find this challenging.

