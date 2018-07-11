You are here

Home > Government & Economy
TEMASEK REVIEW 2018

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

Advances in technology, shifts in demographics and consumption are creating new opportunities, it says
Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Temasek has been increasing its investments in several early-stage companies in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media, as it recognises that technological advances, demographic shifts and changing consumption patterns are creating new opportunities.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

TEMASEK has been increasing its investments in several early-stage companies in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media, as it recognises that technological advances, demographic shifts and changing consumption patterns are creating new

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

BT's new Asean Business portal offers insights into the region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening