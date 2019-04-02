You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai army chief warns against protests after disputed election

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 10:12 PM

doc74qxu22swq1jrlv8lsw_doc74qw10a3gxz1eicbvgk8.jpg
General Apirat Kongsompong said the military would remain neutral in the election, in which his predecessor as army chief, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is seeking to stay in power as an elected prime minister, five years after he seized power in a coup.
REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's army chief on Tuesday warned against protests after a disputed election, invoking the revered monarchy and castigating people he said "distort" democracy.

His words were the latest in a series of signals from the military and royalist establishment against opposition parties loyal to ousted ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The inconclusive results to the March 24 election, pitting the party of the junta leader against an opposition alliance, have seen both the pro-army Palang Pracharat party and the opposition claim victory. Final results may not be clear for weeks.

General Apirat Kongsompong said the military would remain neutral in the election, in which his predecessor as army chief, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is seeking to stay in power as an elected prime minister, five years after he seized power in a coup.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"General Prayuth has to be on his own path and the army has to step back," Gen Apirat said. "We cannot get involved in politics."

At the same time, Gen Apirat made clear the military would not allow a repeat of past mass street demonstrations in which both supporters and opponents of Mr Thaksin paralysed Bangkok for months on end.

"I cannot let Thais settle their differences on the streets anymore," Gen Apirat told reporters, adding that both the eventual winners and losers in the election must settle their differences in parliament.

He also had harsh words for politicians he said "distort" democratic principles to make them incompatible with Thai culture that reveres the king above all else, a clear reference to Thaksin's party and its allies.

"This is not right," Gen Apirat said of such politicians. "Thailand is a democracy with the king as the head of state."

Thaksin-loyal parties have won every election since 2001, even after he was ousted in a 2006 coup.

Mr Thaksin has remained an influential political figure despite having lived in self-imposed exile since he fled Thailand in 2008 to escape a corruption trial that he said was politically motivated.

Last week, six other parties joined with the pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai party in a "democratic front" alliance, which they claim will gain enough seats in parliament to try to form a government and block Mr Prayuth from staying in power.

"People should accept winning and losing,"Gen  Apirat said. "Instead, they constructed a democratic side and a dictatorship side, which is not right. We are all Thais."

The army chief also alluded to an election-eve statement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, telling reporters on Tuesday "we must choose good people to govern so that bad people don't have power".

King Vajiralongkorn's unexpected statement on March 23, which broke from his late father's practised silence on politics, mentioned "good" and "bad" people but did not specify any one party or politician.

However, less than a week after the vote, the king issued an official command that stripped Mr Thaksin of all royal honours and decorations he had been given.

The king's command came on the heels of military moves to discredit Mr Thaksin.

Last week the military said that Mr Thaksin has acted "dishonourably" and stripped him from a pre-cadet school's achievement award as well as deleting his name from the school's hall of fame.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thailand lays on face masks for Asean delegates meeting in smoggy north

May looks for a way out of Brexit maelstrom as EU says no-deal exit looms

ECB in no hurry to spare banks negative interest rates

Trade slowed in Q4, WTO says; auto tariffs, Brexit are 2019 risks

US core capital goods orders slip in Feb, shipments unchanged

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening