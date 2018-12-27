You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai farmers giddy over new medical marijuana law

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAI farmers welcomed a new law allowing cultivation and use of marijuana for medical purposes on Wednesday, in an Asian first that promises an economic bonanza but also fears that foreign companies could reap the rewards.

Thailand's National Assembly passed a bill on Tuesday legalising the use of marijuana and kratom - a traditional herb - for research and medical use. The move is a significant step for a region that levies harsh sentences for drug violations. It would also allow for the production, import and export of marijuana. The bill, which still outlaws recreational use and has strict limits on the amount an individual can carry, requires royal assent to come into law, said National Assembly member Jet Sirathronont.

The National Farmers Council of Thailand praised the law as providing a "new economic crop" to help farmers diversify their production. "I expect Thailand can make 100 billion baht (S$4.2 billion) a year from growing cannabis and selling the raw material and cannabis oil," chairman Prapat Panyachartrak told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But some fear foreign companies and pharmaceutical giants are in pole position to scoop up valuable patents to produce the medical cannabis and extracts. Those holding the patents could stop Thai universities and government agencies from conducting research, warned Witoon Liamchamroon, director of BioThai, a network of agricultural activists, farmers and academics. The Commerce Ministry had promised to "revoke" the petitions of foreign companies, he said, "but so far, we checked and there is no revocation".

Long-time cannabis activist Buntoon Niyamabhra called on the government to cancel patent applications from foreign multinationals. "Otherwise Thai people will not get any benefits... as the patent law is retroactive once the new law takes effect," he told AFP.

Thailand has a long history with cannabis. Marijuana was once classified as a traditional herb before it was re-categorised as a narcotic in the 1970s - which prohibited its production, consumption, sale and possession. It remains readily available despite high penalties for those caught smoking it.

But Mr Buntoon said marijuana was once used in more than 100 formulas of Thai traditional medicine.

"I have used cannabis for more than 50 years," he told AFP. "Cigarettes and whisky are more harmful to your health." AFP

Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

Singapore November manufacturing beats forecasts with 7.6% year-on-year growth

Emerging nations will take longer to outpace developed economies: CEBR

Don't blame Powell for market slump

Trump blasts US central bank again over rate hikes

China to online financial info providers: Keep 'economic order'

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening