You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai GDP grows 0.1% q-o-q in Q3; y-o-y below forecast at 2.4%

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 12:10 PM

WH_thailandstocks_181141.jpg
Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in a year in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, leading the government to cut this year's growth estimate once again.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in a year in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, leading the government to cut this year's growth estimate once again.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 0.1 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, the weakest rate since a contraction in the third quarter of 2018, the National Economic and Social Development Council said.

That met the forecast 0.1 per cent growth in a Reuters poll, and compared with the June quarter's revised 0.4 per cent pace.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.4 per cent in the third quarter, less than the forecast 2.6 per cent. In April-June, growth was just 2.3 per cent, the weakest pace in nearly five years.

The government lowered its 2019 GDP estimate to 2.6 per cent, down from 2.7-3.2 per cent forecast in August. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China confirms first domestically built aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

A cousin, tribal groups, Buddhists gather for the pope in Thailand

Czechs, Slovaks mark 30 years of democracy won in Velvet Revolution

Hong Kong home sales plunge over weekend

Thailand GDP growth recovers but outlook is weak on baht, trade

US urging a no vote on Russia-led UN resolution calling for global cybercrime treaty

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC cites regulations as protest-linked account reportedly shut

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings pointed to routine regulatory requirements it ensure client money is used for stated...

Nov 18, 2019 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

China confirms first domestically built aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

[BEIJING] China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically-built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan...

Nov 18, 2019 12:41 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC, Temasek Poly tie up on cybersecurity training for bank's staff

OCBC Bank and Temasek Polytechnic are launching a cyber certification pathway to train up to 200 of the bank's...

Nov 18, 2019 12:26 PM
Garage

RedDoorz eyes growth with 2 new leadership appointments

SINGAPORE-BASED hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz on Monday announced two new leadership appointments,...

Nov 18, 2019 12:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on BRC Asia with 'add', street-high price target of S$1.90

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed BRC Asia with an "add" call and a target price of S$1.90. The...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly