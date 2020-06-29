You are here

Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 11:30 AM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped 23.19 per cent from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and air conditioners due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Monday.

That compares with a forecast for a drop of 21.0 per cent in a Reuters poll, and against April's revised decline of 18.22 per cent.

Capacity utilisation in May was 52.84 per cent, compared with April's revised 51.27 per cent.

REUTERS

