You are here
Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped 23.19 per cent from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and air conditioners due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Monday.
That compares with a forecast for a drop of 21.0 per cent in a Reuters poll, and against April's revised decline of 18.22 per cent.
Capacity utilisation in May was 52.84 per cent, compared with April's revised 51.27 per cent.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes