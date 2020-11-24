You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai police to deploy thousands for royal protest

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 3:45 PM

AK_thpol_2411.jpg
Thai police will deploy nearly 6,000 officers on Wednesday for a demonstration at the office that manages the royal fortune by protesters demanding that King Maha Vajiralongkorn give up personal control of the assets.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thai police will deploy nearly 6,000 officers on Wednesday for a demonstration at the office that manages the royal fortune by protesters demanding that King Maha Vajiralongkorn give up personal control of the assets.

Police said on Tuesday that no protesters would be allowed within 150 metres (450 feet) of the Crown Property Bureau, where royalists have also said they plan to gather in defence of a monarchy that faces its biggest challenge in decades.

Piya Tavichai, the deputy head of Bangkok police, said the two groups would be kept apart.

"Depending on how protesters behave, we will take appropriate measures," he told a news conference.

More than 50 people were hurt last week when police used water cannon and teargas against thousands of protesters at parliament in the most violent day of more than four months of demonstrations.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Protesters seek the removal of former junta leader and now Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and want a new constitution, but have also broken taboos by demanding reforms to curb the powers of the king.

Among protesters' demands is the reversal of changes that gave the king personal control over a royal fortune valued in the tens of billions of dollars.

The FreeYouth protest group said in a Twitter post that they would demonstrate on Wednesday to "reclaim the property that is meant to belong to the people".

The Royal Palace has made no comment since the protests began, although the king said the protesters were loved "all the same" when asked for comment on the demonstrations.

Mr Prayuth has rejected protesters' calls to resign and said last week that all laws would be used against protesters who break them - raising concerns among activists that this includes royal insult laws which have not been used since 2018.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'Alone in the dark': South Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

Japan eyes tighter virus steps as severe cases in Tokyo jump

Australia opens up more borders in domestic travel boost, eyes vaccine

MAS launches grant to support green and sustainability-linked loans

Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 03:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs to start Paris trading venue as Brexit approaches

[PARIS] Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning a European stock trading platform to ensure its clients can still buy...

Nov 24, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close at record high on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a record high on Tuesday, with Samsung Electronics leading gains, as Covid-19...

Nov 24, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as vaccine euphoria fuels recovery hopes

[SYDNEY] Australia shares closed more than 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, as news of a third promising vaccine...

Nov 24, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

'Alone in the dark': South Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

[SEOUL] A new round of social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday in the South Korean capital of Seoul, dealing...

Nov 24, 2020 03:30 PM
Real Estate

Pair of adjoining shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Rd up for sale with S$35m guide price

AT least three shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Road have been put up for sale in the past week, as the stream of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for