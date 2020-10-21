You are here

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 11:39 PM

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched to Government House to submit their demands.

"Our goal today is successful. We submitted a letter to Prayuth and his representative accepted it, promising it would reach him," protest leader Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon told the crowd. "But our fight isn't over as long as he doesn't resign. If within three days he doesnt resign, he will face the people again."

Since July, protesters have been demanding the removal of Prayuth and a new constitution. They also seek reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

REUTERS

