Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BANGKOK] A coronavirus outbreak linked to a seafood market in Thailand surpassed 1,000 cases on Tuesday, as authorities weighed whether to introduce a wider lockdown.
Thailand has been on tenterhooks since Thursday following the positive virus test of a 67-year-old prawn seller from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes