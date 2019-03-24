You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand’s junta-linked party in the lead after nearly all ballots counted

Sun, Mar 24, 2019 - 11:36 PM

doc74mcvlbu6spdg9ksas_doc74m3fn8me7p1hhmipnyw.jpg
The Phalang Pracharat party, which wants junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to return as premier, gained more than 7.3 million votes with 91 per cent of votes tallied, according to the EC – nearly half a million more than Pheu Thai.
EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s junta-linked party took a shock lead in the popular vote with nearly all ballots counted, the Election Commission said late Sunday, edging ahead of its pro-democracy rivals in the first election since a 2014 coup.

The Phalang Pracharat party, which wants junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to return as premier, gained more than 7.3 million votes with 91 per cent of votes tallied, according to the EC – nearly half a million more than Pheu Thai.

The upstart Future Forward party, a fierce critic of the military government, is surging with 4.31 million votes.

The Democrat Party won with a little more that 3 million votes and its leader former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has resigned.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Election Commission chairman said 95 per cent of the results of Sunday’s general election will be announced on Monday at 10 am (0300 GMT).

Ittiporn Boonprakong did not give a reason for the delay in the results, which had been due at 8.30 pm (1330 GMT) on Sunday.

Thailand has been under direct military rule for nearly five years since then-army chief Prayuth overthrew an elected government linked to exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who himself was thrown out by the army in 2006.

AFP,REUTERS

Government & Economy

Brexit up in the air as May faces possible plot, parliament tries to grab control

French government gets tough on 'yellow vests'

Fed rate hike, rate cut both 'on the table': Bostic

Personal data of 2.3m disaster victims was released by FEMA: report

China factory blast death toll jumps to 64, man rescued after 40 hours

Junta chief croons, ousted PM says "we will win" in Thai election battle

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening