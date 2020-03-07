You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand outlines US$3.2b stimulus to alleviate novel coronavirus impact

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200307_BANGKOK_4054364.jpg
South-east Asia's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in years due to soft exports and investment. The epidemic continues to hit tourism, which was a bright spot.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bangkok

THAILAND on Friday outlined a stimulus package, estimated to be worth more than US$3.2 billion, to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on activity in an already-flagging economy.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in years due to soft exports and investment. The epidemic continues to hit tourism, which was a bright spot.

The package, approved by the economic cabinet, includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, and tax benefits, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters after a meeting of economic ministers.

"It's a temporary, broad-based package to help various groups," he said.

SEE ALSO

Sovereign bond yields show the world is back in crisis mode

The value of the package was not given on Friday, but Mr Uttama earlier said it would be worth more than 100 billion baht (S$4.3 billion) and would seek approval from the whole cabinet on March 10.

Financial support for businesses includes soft loans at 2 per cent interest rates, debt moratorium and delayed debt repayments, and lower utilities expenses and other costs, Mr Uttama said.

The government will give 2,000 baht each to low-income earners, farmers and independent workers, he said.

It will offer higher tax benefits on some long-term fund investments to support the stock market.

Measures to help airlines will be considered later, said Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet.

He said first-quarter economic performance would not be good, with the epidemic currently slashing foreign tourist numbers by about 50 per cent.

Thailand's economy grew 2.4 per cent last year, the weakest in five years. Growth this year is likely to be much lower, with Kasikornbank's research center predicting it at just 0.5 per cent, the lowest since 2009. REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 11:27 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Mar 6, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Dow opens 2.8% lower

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors...

Mar 6, 2020 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

US Fed to slash interest rates in coming months, traders bet

[NEW YORK] Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will deliver another, bigger reduction in borrowing costs at its...

Mar 6, 2020 10:01 PM
Government & Economy

Robust US job growth boosts economy as coronavirus rages

[WASHINGTON] US employers maintained a robust pace of hiring in February, giving the economy a strong boost as it...

Mar 6, 2020 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea suspends visas for Japanese amid tit-for-tat coronavirus curbs

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Friday it would suspend visas and visa waivers for Japan in response to Tokyo's own...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.