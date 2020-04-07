Thailand says lockdown is slowing spread of novel coronavirus

Thailand reported the smallest number of new coronavirus cases in about three weeks, saying restrictions on daily life are inhibiting the disease.

Another 38 infections have been detected, taking the total to 2,258, government figures showed on Tuesday. That's the smallest daily increase since March 18. One more person died, taking total fatalities to 27.

"It's clear that government measures have slowed down the spread," Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesperson for the Covid-19 centre, said in a briefing. People are cooperating with state-of-emergency curbs and there's less need for more stringent steps, he added.

Thailand began shutting down schools, universities, bars and recreational venues last month to implement social distancing after infections surged.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha then imposed a state of emergency, under which all but essential shops are shut and domestic travel restricted. The country's borders are closed to most foreigners too.

The benchmark SET index of stocks rose as much as 5.3 per cent on Tuesday, joining a global rally sparked by hopes the virus crisis may be easing in some areas.

