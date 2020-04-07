You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand says lockdown is slowing spread of novel coronavirus

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 1:45 PM

rk_thailandlockdown_070420.jpg
Thailand reported the smallest number of new coronavirus cases in about three weeks, saying restrictions on daily life are inhibiting the disease.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand reported the smallest number of new coronavirus cases in about three weeks, saying restrictions on daily life are inhibiting the disease.

Another 38 infections have been detected, taking the total to 2,258, government figures showed on Tuesday. That's the smallest daily increase since March 18. One more person died, taking total fatalities to 27.

"It's clear that government measures have slowed down the spread," Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesperson for the Covid-19 centre, said in a briefing. People are cooperating with state-of-emergency curbs and there's less need for more stringent steps, he added.

Thailand began shutting down schools, universities, bars and recreational venues last month to implement social distancing after infections surged.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha then imposed a state of emergency, under which all but essential shops are shut and domestic travel restricted. The country's borders are closed to most foreigners too.

SEE ALSO

Mixed martial arts UFC close to securing private island for fights

The benchmark SET index of stocks rose as much as 5.3 per cent on Tuesday, joining a global rally sparked by hopes the virus crisis may be easing in some areas.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Swiss jobless rate rises in March, only small coronavirus impact so far

Japan households gloomiest on outlook since 2008: BOJ survey

TDSR limit waived for borrowers seeking deferred mortgage payments: MAS

General mask use OK where hand-washing, distancing difficult: WHO

New Zealand's central bank adds local government debt to stimulus plan

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 02:13 PM
Life & Culture

Mixed martial arts UFC close to securing private island for fights

[BENGALURU] Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is...

Apr 7, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

[DUBAI] Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, has extended the closure of commercial activities...

Apr 7, 2020 01:58 PM
Government & Economy

Swiss jobless rate rises in March, only small coronavirus impact so far

[ZURICH] The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent in March, from 2.5 per cent in February, as the government...

Apr 7, 2020 01:37 PM
Technology

Toshiba should sell stake in ex-chip unit at IPO: Hong Kong activist fund

[TOKYO] A Hong Kong-based activist investor in Toshiba has asked the Japanese conglomerate to sell its entire stake...

Apr 7, 2020 01:24 PM
Real Estate

China’s big developers shrug off short-term virus impact to splurge on land

[HONG KONG] China's top developers are prising open their war chests to snap up land this year as local governments...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.