Thailand says more nationals infected with coronavirus returned illegally

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BANGKOK] Thailand on Wednesday reported six more Thai nationals infected with the coronavirus had illegally entered the country, skipped quarantine and travelled to different provinces, escalating fears of an new outbreak in a nation with relatively few cases.
The new infections follow...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes