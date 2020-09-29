You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand set to borrow US$46b to fund virus recovery

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 9:25 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand will borrow US$46 billion next year as the Southeast Asian nation expands its fiscal stimulus measures to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic amid dwindling state revenue.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Tuesday approved borrowing of 1.47 trillion baht (S$63.6 billion) in the fiscal year starting Oct 1, according to a government statement Tuesday. The fund-raising is seen down 11 per cent from a revised 1.66 trillion baht this year, official data show.

The borrowing will be used to finance various economic stimulus programs, budget deficit, infrastructure investments and bailout of some pandemic-hit state enterprises, the government said. The public debt-to-GDP ratio will widen to 57.23 per cent in 2020-21, near the legal limit of 60 per cent, it said.

Thailand's government and the central bank jointly unveiled a 1.9 trillion baht stimulus early this year to cushion the blow from the pandemic but has so far spent only about a third of the amount. The central bank last week called for "more targeted and timely" government policies to support the recovery in the tourism and trade reliant economy, that's on course for its worst-ever contraction.

With the government spending and borrowings running below planned levels this year, risks of an increase in full-year borrowings is only a tail risk, according to Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Group Holdings in Singapore. Thailand's relative success in containing the pandemic curve has helped in the outperformance of its sovereign bonds with yields remaining largely stable and attracting haven flows, she said.

SEE ALSO

Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Cabinet also approved 291 billion baht investment by 44 non-listed state enterprises next fiscal year, Rachada Dhnadirek, a government spokeswoman, told reporters in Bangkok. The government is targeting a disbursement rate of 95 per cent of the budget, which will finance key projects such as the industrial estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor and the mass transit project in Phuket, she said.

The total investment of state enterprises, including eight publicly listed firms, will increase to 432 billion baht and is set to boost the economy, Ms Rachada said.

A series of stimulus measures meant to drive consumption in the fourth quarter may help contain the hit to Thailand's growth this year, Finance Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office Director-General Lavaron Sangsni said. The economy may contract less than the 8.5 per cent predicted by the ministry and 7.8 per cent estimated by the central bank, he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year

South Koreans urged to avoid a surge of coronavirus over harvest holiday

Singapore to explore reinstating essential travel to Sichuan

Majority of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers plan to remain in office

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 09:22 PM
Government & Economy

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

A COUNCIL set up to review the MediShield Life insurance plan has proposed a number of enhancements to ensure that a...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Sep 29, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS will redeem all S$800m in preference shares on Nov 23

DBS on Tuesday announced that it will redeem all of its S$800 million outstanding preference shares on Nov 23.

Sep 29, 2020 08:05 PM
Companies & Markets

CPH to acquire Shanaya Environmental Services for S$22m

PRINTED circuit board manufacturer CPH has entered into a S$22 million conditional sale and purchase agreement with...

Sep 29, 2020 07:50 PM
Life & Culture

Michelin scraps 2020 Singapore guide after long restaurant closures

[SINGAPORE] The Michelin Guide won't release new recommendations of Singapore restaurants for 2020 due to the long...

Sep 29, 2020 07:44 PM
Consumer

Tiffany sticks to its guns in push to uphold LVMH deal

[NEW YORK] Tiffany stood by a legal push to uphold its US$16 billion sale to LVMH, saying the French luxury giant's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.