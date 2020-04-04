You are here

Thailand suspends all incoming passenger flights for 3 days

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Thailand has banned all incoming passenger flights for the next three days to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
[BANGKOK] Thailand has banned all incoming passenger flights for the next three days to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The suspension took effect at 00:01 April 4 and will last until 23:59 April 6, the aviation authority said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Cargo flights and state aircraft are exempted from the new measure.

The authority announced the ban after some trouble at Suvarnabhumi international airport involving passengers travelling from the United States and Japan, a local newspaper reported.

Several passengers resisted state officials' attempts to quarantine them at government facilities and left the airport, according to the report.

Thailand, which has reported 1,978 cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths so far, wants to avoid importing more cases.

Earlier on Friday, the country reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.

