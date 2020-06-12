Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Thailand will lift a nationwide curfew and ease more restrictions next week, a spokesperson for its coronavirus task force said on Friday, after the country has reported no local transmissions of the virus for 18 days.
Thailand is also planning to reopen to foreign visitors by...
