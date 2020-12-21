Thailand to test 10,000 after virus cases linked to seafood market

Get our introductory offer at only
Bangkok
THAILAND will test more than 10,000 people for Covid-19 after an outbreak linked to its biggest seafood market, officials said on Sunday.
Nearly 700 new infections have been linked to Mahachai market and port since a 67-year-old female prawn seller tested positive on...
