You are here
Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low
[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank cut its key interest rate for the third time this year to a new low on Wednesday, as expected, as the coronavirus pandemic slows business activity in South-east Asia's second-largest economy.
The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee voted 4-3 to cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 per cent, the fifth reduction in borrowing costs since August.
In a Reuters poll, 16 of 18 economists had predicted a quarter-point cut on Wednesday, while two others expected the central bank to stay on hold after reducing the rate by 100 bps in the past year.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes