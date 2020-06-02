You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's farm-to-table resilience featured in food export jump

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 11:09 AM

[BANGKOK] Thailand is returning to its economic roots as a food producer, with overseas demand for rice, seafood, fruit and other edibles bolstering exports even as the Covid-19 pandemic dents production and shipments of manufactured goods.

The proportion of food- and agricultural-related exports to total shipments jumped to 19.7 per cent in April, their highest level in eight years, Pimchanok Vonkorpon, director-general of the Commerce Ministry's trade policy and strategy office, said in an interview Monday, even as total exports fell 3.3 per cent that month.

Fresh, frozen and processed foods, plus crops and other agricultural products, generally have accounted for 15 per cent-16 per cent of overseas sales in recent years, she said.

"This may be a new normal for Thai exports," Ms Pimchanok said, adding that food and agricultural exports could surpass 20 per cent of the total this year, with that level "likely to continue for quite some time."

"Even though this proportion can't offset falling industrial shipments, it helps millions of people because of the long supply chain in the farm and food sectors," she said.

SEE ALSO

Cheap oil is one culprit as American chicken exports diminish

Thailand has long been a major exporter of an array of commodities such as rice, tapioca, sugar and pineapples. Some companies have also become world leaders in ready-to-cook meals, food processing and quality control.

Those value-added technologies offer hope to millions of Thai farmers and food producers this year, when the economy faces its worst contraction in more than two decades. Thailand received no foreign tourists or related spending in April, according to official data, as borders were kept closed to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among Thailand's biggest agro-industrial companies is Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, which generated 73 per cent of its 138 billion baht (S$6.14 billion) of revenue in the January-March quarter from abroad. Its motto, the "kitchen of the world," highlights divisions ranging from animal breeding to food processing, and frozen-meat shipments to prepared meals.

Thai Union Group Pcl, which owns seafood brands including Chicken of the Sea and John West, is another leading food exporter.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says understands public concerns about security laws

US records 743 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

South Korea's GDP shrinks 1.3% in first quarter

Sapphire Corp to divest 43.9% stake in Ranken Railway for 280m yuan

Japan talking with South Korea about export controls

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says understands public concerns about security laws

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to...

Jun 2, 2020 10:50 AM
Consumer

Cheap oil is one culprit as American chicken exports diminish

[CHICAGO] American companies are shipping less chicken overseas, and cheap oil isn't helping.

Jun 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Real Estate

Toronto's underground city faces bleak future with bankers MIA

[TORONTO] To get an idea of the long recovery ahead for Toronto's financial district, take a walk through the vast...

Jun 2, 2020 10:34 AM
Government & Economy

US records 743 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday recorded 743 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns...

Jun 2, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's GDP shrinks 1.3% in first quarter

[SEOUL] South Korea's economy contracted slightly less than expected in the first quarter, when the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.