You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of titles, military ranks

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 9:20 PM

file76txbp7pv4guod6b43k.jpg
Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi (R), 34, had breached a code of conduct for courtiers and was disloyal to the king, the statement said.
AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkon has stripped his royal consort of her titles and military ranks for being "disloyal", a palace statement said on late Monday.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, had breached a code of conduct for courtiers and was disloyal to the king, the statement said.

Sineenat, 34, was the first person to hold the title of Royal Noble Consort in almost a century.

King Vajiralongkorn designated her as such in July, three months after he announced his fourth wife Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayutthaya.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sineenat failed to respect royal traditions by trying to make herself equivalent to the queen, according to the statement, which added that she also defied the royal couple.

“Sineenat’s behavior disrespected the monarchy, caused conflict among royal household officials and created misunderstanding among the public,” it went on to say.

The statement also described Sineenat as “ungrateful”.

“Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title. She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen,” the statement said.

“She lacks the understanding of the good traditions of the royal court. She displays disobedience against the king and the queen.”

In August, the palace released unprecedented pictures and a biography of Sineenat, which provided a rare insight into royal life. Images of her posing with the monarch were among the dozens released.

Vajiralongkorn became king in 2016 but the formal coronation was delayed until May this year.

Thailand’s top royals are officially treated as semi-divine. They are also protected by lese-majeste laws that allow for as long as 15 years in prison for those convicted of threatening or insulting them, limiting public discussion of the monarchy.

REUTERS,BLOOMBERG

 

Government & Economy

India minister says trade pact differences with US broadly resolved

US-China trade deal doesn't need to be inked next month

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Saudi Arabia's new 100 per cent shisha tax sparks fury

Johnson pushes for Brexit deal vote after being forced to seek delay

Rich Chinese outnumber wealthy Americans for first time: Credit Suisse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly